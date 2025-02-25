Orthodontist trades tools for pen

Dr. Lawrence Harte of Harte Orthodontics is turning 93 this year, but he has not stopping working.

Since he stepped away from his Sparta practice about five years ago, leaving it in the hands of his son Douglas, Harte has written several books.

They include “Journey with Grandchildren: A Life Story, “Brooklynese Proverbs & Cartoons” and “Listen Up! Musings & Cartoons.”

Larry Harte was the first orthodontist in Sparta. Doug now treats the second and third generations of families who were treated by his father.

Larry Harte moved to Sparta in 1960 and worked as an orthodontist for more than five decades. He estimates that he treated about 25,000 patients as the longest-serving orthodontist in Sussex County.

“Sussex County means a way of life that I dreamed of in Brooklyn,” he explained. “A place where heaven can come close to Earth.”

He has given back to the community during the years in gratitude. That includes speaking to more than 5,000 students about oral hygiene.

He also sponsored many sports teams and hosts an annual Halloween party.

During his career, he was involved in many inventions that helped the profession.

He also served on the state Public Health Council and as a representative for orthodontics in Washington, D.C., for 25 years.

Brooklyn roots

Harte grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Brooklyn Tech.

Reading and writing, working with his hands, and collecting stamps were a few of his hobbies while he was growing up. He imagined one day visiting the countries on his stamps.

“From my rooftop, I could see Ebbets Field, where the Brooklyn Dodgers played,” he said. “Many people would say I live in a house that overlooks trees ... . I overlooked concrete and center field, where I saw the famous center fielder Duke Snider.”

He graduated from Columbia University, then studied dentistry at the University of Pennsylvania.

After graduating, he was a captain in the U.S. Air Force for a few years between wars.

After serving in the Air Force, Harte went back to school at the University of Rochester in upstate New York for his orthodontic training.

When he was deciding where to practice, he got advice from a man he met in basic training to check out Sparta.

When he first moved there, he thought to himself that there were more cows and trees than people.

Harte did become a world traveler, visiting more than 100 countries.

HIs other hobbies include sailing, magic, sculpture, playing bridge, painting and writing poetry.