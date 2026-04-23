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Perfection in Sparta

Sparta /
| 23 Apr 2026 | 03:07
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta
    Perfection in Sparta

Beautifully maintained and in a pristine neighborhood, this home possesses just about everything a home owner could dream of. An impeccable kitchen boasts granite countertops, a built-in desk area and a pantry. The formal living and dining rooms feature inset hardwood accents and picture molding.

The first floor showcases architectural details like oversized windows, a sunken family room, hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace.

Upstairs, the spacious primary suite offers a sitting area, walk-in closet and a large ensuite bath.

The fully finished basement provides a rec. room, wet bar and a fifth bedroom for guests.

Outside, you’ll marvel at the patio, deck, two car garage and beautiful, refreshing in- ground pool.

It’s time to vacation where you live.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 3 Faith Ann Way, Sparta, N.J.
Price: $899,999
Taxes: $18,963
Agent: Jeannette Burke, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s Cell: 973-670-1960