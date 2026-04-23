Perfection in Sparta

Beautifully maintained and in a pristine neighborhood, this home possesses just about everything a home owner could dream of. An impeccable kitchen boasts granite countertops, a built-in desk area and a pantry. The formal living and dining rooms feature inset hardwood accents and picture molding.

The first floor showcases architectural details like oversized windows, a sunken family room, hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace.

Upstairs, the spacious primary suite offers a sitting area, walk-in closet and a large ensuite bath.

The fully finished basement provides a rec. room, wet bar and a fifth bedroom for guests.

Outside, you’ll marvel at the patio, deck, two car garage and beautiful, refreshing in- ground pool.

It’s time to vacation where you live.