Perfection in Sparta

A meticulously well-maintained home awaits you in the sought after neighborhood of Sussex Mills. The blend and balance of space, style and privacy describes the residence perfectly. The thoughtfully designed floor plan, hardwood flooring, two fireplaces and an amazing great room are classic and elegant.

The functional kitchen boasts granite countertops, dual zone gas range and spacious pantry.

The primary suite features a walk-in closet, a full ensuite bath with vaulted ceilings, jetted tub and skylight.

In total the home offers four bedrooms and three full baths.

The unfinished basement has endless creative potential as a gym, rec. room, workshop or additional living space.

This home’s added perk is a high efficiency Buderus boiler, which adds to the home’s value and energy efficiency.

Luxury living in a premier Sparta location.