Perfectly maintained, ready for new owner

This custom home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms is located behind the Lake Mohawk gates at the end of a cul-de-sac near Sleepy Lagoon Beach.

The list of classic home features goes on and on, starting with a formal dining room, a living room with toasty fireplace, a family room, and a finished basement with a separate home office area.

The updated eat-in kitchen has gorgeous quartz counters.

There are hardwood floors throughout, newer windows and a stunning neutral color décor for easy matching.

You’ll be impressed with the two=car garage, multi-level patios, cooling central air, natural gas, outdoor firepit and space-saving built-ins.

The huge upper-level bedroom has a relaxing deck overlooking the private backyard, great for enjoying morning coffee and evening beverages.

Sparta is rated one of New Jersey’s safest towns, and the Lake Mohawk community offers wonderful beaches, tennis, a clubhouse and special events all year long.

Make the move to living perfection!