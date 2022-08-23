Play in your own paradise

An alluring chateau-esque architectural estate home! Nestled on a hilltop with 12.6 beautifully landscaped acres, you will find an awe-inspiring home. This gracious estate home captures the essence of what many consider the “Hollywood Hills” of Green Township, with its elegant Country lifestyle, and just an hour from New York City. Follow a circular driveway to this gorgeous home and step through a welcoming marble foyer entrance. The thoughtful design offers a spacious versatile floor plan featuring generously sized light-filled rooms with high ceilings. You’ll enjoy the year-round swimming with the indoor pool complete with lounge area — great for entertaining.

The first floor living spaces include a spectacular kitchen with double countertop gas stoves, perfect for the inspired home chef. From the kitchen, migrate to the oversized patio with koi pond, outdoor kitchen and fireplace. The enchanting backyard opens to a giant pond with water fountain, full-sized doll house and a tree house. Interior highlights include a stunning great room with gas fireplace and custom bar setting, a separate business office center, formal dining room and formal living room with fireplace and a grand foyer with a magnificent staircase. Upstairs are five generously sized bedrooms. A full finished basement includes an enormous recreation room, wine room, office, billiard room, gym and exercise room, plus a second kitchen complete with table. Don’t forget the three-car attached garage and a second detached five-car garage with heat/AC that is perfect for mother-daughter or business use. Plus, is has a new Generac 49KW backup generator system. This privately gated compound awaits you. If you’re ready to see this dream of a home and embrace your full potential, contact Dan Corrigan for an appointment by calling 973-726-5700 and see this one in person!