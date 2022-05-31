Private lakefront retreat in Branchville

Your summer dreams and beyond are well within your reach. Finally, a stunner of a private lakefront retreat with over a half acre of land just in time for you to make it your best summer ever! It’s all about the location. If you’ve been dreaming of living the lake life, the time is now.

Imagine having a cup of coffee on your private deck and experience the stunning sunrise, or if you’d rather, set up for an evening of entertaining and watch the magical sunsets. Imagine yourself boating on this private lake. You can water ski, kayak, paddle board, fish and more. Indulge all of your passions. Entertaining is a must with your white sand beach, boat house, concrete bulkhead, floating dock, expansive green lawn and did I mention a two-bedroom guest house with its own kitchen and bathroom?

This meticulously maintained home has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. As you drive onto the property, the first thing you’ll notice is the sought-after parking spaces that come with the main house and guest house but it’s equally evident that you’re entering a private retreat. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and includes an eat-in area with a large bay window. There is an open floor plan allowing you to move with ease through the dining room, living room, sitting area and discriminating buyers will also note the original stone fireplace.

All areas have exquisite views of the lake. Finishing off the main floor is a half bath and laundry room that is adjacent to the two-car garage. Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms, all with views of the lake, and two full baths and a bonus /family room. The large master bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet and adjacent master bathroom. Come and see this one-of-a-kind gem and get your chance to join this beautiful private lake community.

Call Tracy Lee Gibbins-Okeson for an appointment by calling 973-726-5700 and get ready to make this exquisite property your own.