Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original

Built in 1946, Hayes House has three levels of distinct, classic living space.

The first level boasts a living room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen, family room, full bath, patio room, laundry room and utility room.

Distinctive elements that make the home unique are a natural rock atrium, a round stone stairwell and three remarkable fireplaces.

The second floor holds the primary bedroom with a dressing room and full bath. The second bedroom offers a sitting room/office.

The third level is highlighted by two unique rooms - each with its own stairwell. One is a bedroom with a hidden room, while the other is a crow’s nest.

The exterior is exceptional, with terraced gardens and a detached two-car garage with a loft approved for residential use.

This unique home is just waiting for a unique home buyer.