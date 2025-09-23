x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original

Sparta /
| 23 Sep 2025 | 06:42
    Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original
    Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original
    Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original
    Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original
    Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original
    Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original
    Real estate: A fanciful Lake Mohawk original

Built in 1946, Hayes House has three levels of distinct, classic living space.

The first level boasts a living room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen, family room, full bath, patio room, laundry room and utility room.

Distinctive elements that make the home unique are a natural rock atrium, a round stone stairwell and three remarkable fireplaces.

The second floor holds the primary bedroom with a dressing room and full bath. The second bedroom offers a sitting room/office.

The third level is highlighted by two unique rooms - each with its own stairwell. One is a bedroom with a hidden room, while the other is a crow’s nest.

The exterior is exceptional, with terraced gardens and a detached two-car garage with a loft approved for residential use.

This unique home is just waiting for a unique home buyer.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 3 Hayes Lane, Sparta
Price: $599,000
Taxes: $10,246 (2024)
Agents: Christine and Marc Tremain, Weichert, Realtors
Agent’s cell: 845-742-6647