Real estate: Alpine section home awaits savvy buyer

This four-bedroom, two-bath home is nestled in the Alpine section of Lake Mohawk.

The spacious open-concept kitchen offers room for all, with hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings creating a light, airy atmosphere.

Cozy up to the fireplace in the living room and enjoy the warmth of the recent conversion to natural gas this winter.

A two-car attached garage and partially finished basement and eight spacious rooms will allow the home buyers to bring their creative finishing touches.

Located minutes from downtown Sparta and the Lake Mohawk boardwalk.