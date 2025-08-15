x
Real estate: Custom Cape Cod with in-law suite

| 15 Aug 2025 | 10:48
This Lake Mohawk home with four bedrooms and three baths offers breath-taking panoramic views and overlooks the Lake Mohawk Golf Club.

The home is thoughtfully designed with an elevated deck complete with a charming gazebo.

An open-floor concept and hardwood floors throughout give the main level a spacious look.

Two insert wood-stove fireplaces will warm you on chilly Sussex County nights.

A built-in two-car garage and ample off-street parking provide room for family and guests.

The lower level boasts a lovely and convenient in-law suite.

Minutes from the Plaza, beaches, shops and restaurants, this one-of-a-kind home deserves your attention. Also take advantage of the $20,000 price cut.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 135 Alpine Trail, Sparta
Price: $795,000
Taxes: $15,612
Agent: Dennis Capriglione, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s cell: 973-868-3529