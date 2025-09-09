Real estate: Elegant 5-bedroom home

Set high on one acre of manicured landscape with a graceful circular driveway, this five-bedroom, three-bath home possesses numerous updates.

A new roof, new furnace and freshly painted exterior bring peace of mind.

The first-floor bedroom plus full bath offer convenience, and a bonus room over the garage will afford many creative possibilities.

Eleven large, beautiful and practical rooms flow nicely in this home: living room, family room, kitchen, formal dining room and rec room grace the first level.

Four generously-sized bedrooms occupy the second floor.

Outside, an expansive deck and step-down patio are perfect for gatherings.

This is truly a home that depicts a lifestyle of ease and enjoyment.