Real estate: In the heart of Sparta

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Sparta’s town center, this four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home on almost a half-acre could be your new residence.

New carpeting with hardwood floors underneath makes for super-easy upkeep.

Two bedrooms on the main level share a full bath, while two upstairs share a half-bath.

A cozy fireplace enhances the living room while the basement with a dry bar awaits your entertaining pleasures.

Parking and a two-car garage make it simple and easy.

Wonderful updates include a new roof and boiler plus newer kitchen appliances.

Experience this lovely listing for yourself.