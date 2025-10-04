Real estate: Lake Mohawk’s prestigious landmark property

This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

This stunning four-bedroom, three-bath home features unparalleled views of the Boardwalk, Tamarack and Manitou Coves, and beyond.

It’s also an incredible location close to Sparta plus all commuter routes.

The chef’s kitchen presents Wolf and Subzero appliances as well as a large center island.

The first level completes with the living and family rooms and a cozy alcove den.

Upstairs showcases a spectacular balcony room, four spacious bedrooms (the primary bedroom has a double-door entry), and an office with a balcony - all featuring soaring vaulted ceilings.

Skylights create wonderful natural light, and a private deck offers relaxation and serenity.

You’ll adore this additional perk: your very own L-shaped dock.

Simply perfection at its very best.