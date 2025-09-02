Real estate: Lakestyle home with pool access

This three-bedroom, two-bath home is perfect for the outdoor enthusiast, and it happens to be in the highly desirable Alpine section of Lake Mohawk in Sparta.

It has exclusive access to Alpine Pool, featuring a spring-fed lake and waterfall.

Gorgeous seasonal views abound from the home’s front deck while year-round mountain views are captured from the back deck.

An open-concept design provides a roomy appeal while a spiral staircase leads to a lovely loft that is ideal as a playroom or home office.

A cozy wood-burning stove in the living room takes out the chill during autumn and winter months.

The updated kitchen features granite countertops and premium stainless-steel appliances.

The primary bedroom offers a newly renovated bathroom.

The home sale also includes two lots: #33 and 44.

Enjoy the lifestyle and community of Lake Mohawk in this most scenic setting.