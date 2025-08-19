x
Real estate: Mix of classic and new style

Sparta /
| 19 Aug 2025 | 05:04
This beautiful Cape Cod home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

You’ll be thrilled as you experience the home’s first level. The spacious living room is anchored by a classic brick fireplace.

The dining area has original gorgeous built-in cabinetry.

The kitchen boasts high-tech stainless-steel appliances and possesses ample prep space.

Two bedrooms, an updated bath and a lovely three-season room finish off the first floor. All is pulled together by gleaming wood floors.

Upstairs features new hardwood floors, two bedrooms, an updated full bath and a super-convenient second-level laundry room.

Impressive updates include a natural gas furnace, central air, a new roof and some new windows.

The single-car garage also houses a workshop area.

This lovely home and the equally lovely town of Sparta welcome you with the boardwalk, plaza and Lake Mohawk and a short amble to Balanced Rock Beach.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 377 E. Shore Trail, Sparta
Price: $569,000
Taxes: $9,539 (2024)
Agents: Christine and Marc Tremain, Weichert, Realtors
Christine’s cell: 845-742-6647