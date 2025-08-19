Real estate: Mix of classic and new style

This beautiful Cape Cod home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

You’ll be thrilled as you experience the home’s first level. The spacious living room is anchored by a classic brick fireplace.

The dining area has original gorgeous built-in cabinetry.

The kitchen boasts high-tech stainless-steel appliances and possesses ample prep space.

Two bedrooms, an updated bath and a lovely three-season room finish off the first floor. All is pulled together by gleaming wood floors.

Upstairs features new hardwood floors, two bedrooms, an updated full bath and a super-convenient second-level laundry room.

Impressive updates include a natural gas furnace, central air, a new roof and some new windows.

The single-car garage also houses a workshop area.

This lovely home and the equally lovely town of Sparta welcome you with the boardwalk, plaza and Lake Mohawk and a short amble to Balanced Rock Beach.