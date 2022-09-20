Recent home sale in Sparta considered the highest in county history

A Sparta home located at 216 Edison Road recently sold to a Bergen County couple for $3.9 million, reportedly the highest sale in Sparta, and the county’s history. The home includes seven bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms within 17,542 square feet on 5.84 acres.

Other not-so-common amenities include an indoor pool, outdoor pool/jacuzzi, private spa, two built-in movie theaters, wine cellar, a music room, game room and more.

The house was marketed by The Dora Group, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. It all began with a referral from Maryann Benigno, (a licensed realtor at Gulf Coast international properties), to Robin Dora, of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International.

According to The Dora Group, each room was photographed and analyzed to provide feedback to the homeowner on furniture removal, painting and an overall refresh of the home where needed. The Dora Group worked with the homeowners to develop a list of features and amenities, to ensure prospective buyers and their agents would not miss any detail.

“It’s all about connecting with the homeowner and learning about their home and the life that is lived there, after all it’s not just a home, it’s a lifestyle. Every home has a story to tell. All these moments are what makes a ‘house’ a home and we want to help buyers see themselves living that life,” said Dora.

The estate has 31 rooms in total and is situated on a private lake with a gated entry and a modern European design. The entranceway inside the home includes a crystal chandelier and floor to ceiling windows that overlook a private lake called Lake Acquackanonk. The home also includes membership to the Lake Mohawk Country Club.

Other features include an elevator with access to all levels, two extensive garages that hold 13 cars, as well as multi-generational quarters with a private entrance. The home was originally built in 1993, according to the real estate listing. It was last sold to Jose Espinal in July 1999 for $120,000, according to the county parcel viewer.

The new homeowner was unable to be reached for comment. Nonetheless, welcome to the neighborhood!