SCEDP honors local businesses, leaders

The Sussex County Economic Development Partnership honored local businesses and community leaders at the 2025 Economic Development Awards on Nov. 14, at North Shore House in Newton.
Winners of this year’s awards included:
New Business Award: Curd & Cleaver; Sussex County YMCA Pickleball Center;
Business Expansion Award: Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub;
Redevelopment Award: Berardi Building Company LLC;
Business Advocacy Award: Sean Hyland, Norwescap; Sussex County Community College;
Municipal Award: Vernon Township;
Business Investment Award: Perona Farms;
Economic Innovation Award: The Ampersand Inn;
Training and Workforce Development Award: County of Sussex – Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Program;
Environmental Leadership Award: The New Jersey School of Conservation;
Distinctive Leadership Award: Daniel Beatty, First Hope Bank; Thomas S. Russo Jr., Town of Newton;
Longevity Award: R.S. Phillips Steel LLC;
The awards recognize outstanding contributions to economic growth, innovation, and community development in Sussex County.