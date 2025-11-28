ShopRite launches Check-Out Hunger campaign

ShopRite has launched its annual Check-Out Hunger campaign, a holiday-season fundraiser that invites customers to support local food banks by adding a donation at checkout.

Running through the second week of the new year, the campaign unites ShopRite stores across the region to help neighbors facing hunger during one of the busiest times of the year for food banks.

The campaign follows the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s 25th annual Turkey Drive on Saturday, Nov. 22, when CFBNJ collected donated turkeys and food items at ShopRite stores and other retailers statewide. CFBNJ President and CEO Elizabeth McCarthy visited the ShopRite of Livingston to promote both the food drive and the start of Check-Out Hunger.

The effort builds on the $1.25 million in food and funds that ShopRite Partners in Caring, the company’s signature hunger-fighting initiative, recently contributed to regional food banks to help families affected by the federal government shutdown and uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits.

“We’re deeply committed to addressing food insecurity because our stores are owned and operated by families who are part of the communities we serve,” said Alexandra Emery, manager of sustainability and corporate social responsibility for ShopRite. “Our associates are passionate about supporting Check-Out Hunger, and every donation made at checkout helps strengthen local food banks at a time when demand is especially high. Together with our customers, we can ensure more families have access to meals throughout the holiday season.”

As food insecurity continues to affect many families, this year’s campaign encourages increased participation. Customers can donate at checkout, and many stores will feature special fundraising activities and food drives to boost local food bank resources during their peak service period.