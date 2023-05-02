Sparta author signs new graphic novel today

Wendy Mass will sign her new graphic novel from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Sparta Books, 29 Center St.

“Lo & Behold,” for ages 10-14, is about 12-year-old Addie Brecker, who grew up believing that life is full of possibilities until her mom’s terrible cycling accident and decline into addiction changed everything.

When her dad’s summer job takes them across the country to Spring Haven University, she meets Mateo Vargas and finds herself caught up in the exciting world of virtual reality.

Mass is the author of 30 books for young readers, including the Schneider Family Book Award winner “A Mango-Shaped Space,” the bestselling “Willow Falls” and “Candymakers” series, and “Bob,” co-authored with Rebecca Stead.

Stop in the store or call 973-729-6200 to pre-order “Lo & Behold.” Copies may be picked up and signed at the event or Sparta Books can have them signed and shipped.