Sparta business to have Earth Day activities today

Simple Bare Necessities, a Sparta business that promotes eco-friendly practices, will celebrate its second anniversary with its second annual Earth Day event.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at 17 Main St.

There will be Earth Day activities for children and families, environmental workshops, and raffles with prizes donated by several local businesses, including Cloveberry, All Roads Vegan Bakery, Living Pawsitively. A couple food vendors and a food truck with vegan and gluten-free options will be there.

Simple Bare Necessities is the first sustainable, mission-based business in Sussex County. So far, the store has refilled more than 14,000 bottles.

It carries many refillable products, such as organic dry food, spices, teas, shampoo/conditioner, soap and laundry detergent.

The shop recently expanded to carry second-hand clothing.