Sparta firm, partner create clinical research center

Premier Health Associates of Sparta is partnering with ObjectiveHealth to create a clinical research center that offers patients access to advanced diagnostics and innovative treatment options.

Premier Health Associates is a medical group representing 10 specialties. ObjectiveHealth, based in Nashville, is an integrated research provider partnering with physicians and health-care organizations to establish advanced infrastructure for research programs.

Their joint clinical research center, Premier Health Research, will conduct clinical research trials, initially in the areas of digestive diseases and detection of lung- and colorectal-cancer risks, in addition to precision diagnostics and early-detection cancer screening.

Premier Health Research plans to expand into additional therapeutic areas based on the needs of its patient population.

“Providing access to new therapies and advanced diagnostics has been instrumental in improving the health outcomes of our patients,” said Dr. David Bollard, chief executive of Premier Health Associates.

“Our partnership with ObjectiveHealth allows us the opportunity to provide the best possible care options to our patients who have been diagnosed with or are at-risk for serious health conditions.”

The partnership will offer Premier Health Associates’ patients the ability to participate in industry-leading clinical research opportunities, free diagnostics and testing options, while receiving additional care from their provider.

“Premier Health Associates and ObjectiveHealth share the mission to offer broader access to new treatment options,” said Colleen Hoke, co-founder and chief executive of ObjectiveHealth. “The ability to offer more research participation to Premier Health Associates’ patient population is a huge step forward, not only for research, but for community health overall.”

ObjectiveHealth is involved in 31 partnered programs in 16 states with more than 600 providers.

Premier Health Associates has more than 36 health-care providers in 13 locations serving 50,000 patients in Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey and Pike County, Pa.

Premier Health Research has opened its research center in Sparta and is accepting new research patients. For information, go online to https://objective.health/location/premier-health-research/