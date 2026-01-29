Sparta home provides unlimited luxury

This elegant colonial tastefully overlooks an acre of serene surroundings and is set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Farmbrook Estates.

Luxury abounds with every possible upgrade you can imagine. The renovated kitchen boasts a breakfast nook with vaulted ceiling and sliders to the deck and an oversized center island. Let’s not forget both gorgeous formal living and dining rooms and a four-season sunroom that provides year-round enjoyment. Two fireplaces in the home spread warmth as well as character.

The most impressive feature of this listing is its two story library with loft and custom built-in bookcases that create a peaceful and inviting retreat.

The primary suite exceeds elegance with a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet with built-ins. Three additional bedrooms add perfection to this exceptional home.

A definite must see for the serious home buyer.