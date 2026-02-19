Sparta realtor donates $9,000 commission to Benny’s Bodega

Lynette DeLisa, a Realtor with Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors, is supporting Benny’s Bodega, a nonprofit that assists more than 700 families — serving over 2,000 people each month.

DeLisa volunteers with the 501(c)(3) organization and helps raise funds through its annual events, including a 50-50 raffle, car raffle, golf outing and tricky tray. Because Benny’s does not receive government funding or partner with federal food banks, fundraising is critical to its operations.

When founders Benjamin and Heather Davey said the organization had outgrown its space, DeLisa worked to find a new location. Realtor Cathy Kut was representing the sale of another Sussex County nonprofit building that met the organization’s needs. Benny’s has since relocated to Plains Road in Frankford.

“I got involved with Benny’s Bodega because it is such a wonderful community resource,” DeLisa said. “It’s not a traditional corner store or deli, but a set up like a bodega (a ‘store’) where people can ‘shop’ for free basic needs items from food, clothing, hygiene items, cleaning products and school supplies, to pet food and more, in a welcoming, dignified environment. What I love is that Benny’s helps reduce the stigma around seeking assistance.”

She said the organization primarily supports the A.L.I.C.E. population — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — along with seniors and veterans.

Benny’s began in a cubicle before moving to a third-floor attic in Andover, then to a storefront on Spring Street in 2022. The organization celebrated the grand opening of its larger facility on Plains Road in Frankford on Jan. 31.

To help support the move, DeLisa donated $9,000 — her entire commission from the transaction — at the grand opening.

“We so appreciate the support from Lynette as well as all our volunteers and suppliers,” Ben Davey said at the event. “We partner with Wegmans, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s and pick up food from each of them, twice a week. Without all of this support we would never be able to do what we do.”

Benny’s Bodega accepts donations and volunteers and can be reached at its Plains Road location in Frankford or online at bennysbodega.com.