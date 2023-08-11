Sparta Realtor on ‘House Hunters’ tonight

Lisa Fairclough, an owner with Brian Fairclough of Fairclough Realtors in Sparta, will appear in an episode of “House Hunters” on HGTV at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

”House Hunters” follows individuals, couples or families searching for a new home with the assistance of a local real estate agent. In each episode, the buyers must decide among three potential houses or apartments to buy or rent, choosing one before the end of the episode.

Fairclough, a resident of Hampton Township, said she and her clients were interviewed by the show’s staff and selected as a team to be on the show.

“I have never been on TV before but it was a fantastic experience.”

She would be interested in doing another show about real estate or anything else, she said. “It was really fun to do a show based on real estate since this is my field of expertise!”

Fairclough has achieved a platinum sales level for real estate volume since 2017. This year, she is one of only three recipients, out of a pool of 664 realtors, to receive this award for sales volume greater than $20 million for the previous year.

She is a director of the Sussex County Board of Realtors, an advisory board member for Provident Bank and a member of the Women Presidents Organization.

She specializes in both commercial and residential real estate and can be reached at her office at 973-726-7800.