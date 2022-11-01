Sparta Ski Swap to return

The Sparta Ski Swap is back and celebrating 21 years offering an affordable alternative for winter sports gear, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mohawk Avenue school.

Early access is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at a cost off $10 per family (limit four per family, and cash only). Starting at 9:30 a.m., entry is free.

Drop off items to sell on Friday between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Sparta Ski Team Booster Club.

Shop the extensive selection of new and used skis, snowboards, ice skates, ski boots, poles, and snowboard boots, plus apparel and accessories.

For more information visit www.njskiswap.com