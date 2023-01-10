x
Spend summers on an island in Lake Grinnell

SPARTA. Each week's featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers.

Sparta /
| 10 Jan 2023 | 02:46
As the chill of winter sets in, thoughts of summer invade daydreams.

Ever want to live on a lake? Better yet, ever want to live on an island?

This Lake Grinnell three-season ranch calls to the adventurous, with boating, water skiing, fishing and skin diving in pristine waters.

The boat-only-access home has five rooms with three bedrooms and one bath and fantastic lake views.

Host an extended family day on the screened patio/porch overlooking the lake or just relax in its rustic splendor with a good read.

Priced right, this home could be a great-value second home.

Call Kristi Anderson at 973-476-0878 and love the serenity of the lake.

Essential Information
Address: 2 Lake Grinnell Lane, Sparta
Price: $299,900
Taxes: $3,302
Agent: Kristi Anderson, BHGRE Green Team, 973-814-7344