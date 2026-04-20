St. Moritz Grill & Bar blends history, modern updates

St. Moritz Grill & Bar, a longtime fixture in the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta, is continuing to balance its historic legacy with modern updates under current ownership.

Originally opened in the 1930s, the German-inspired restaurant became known for attracting New York’s after-theater crowd and serving as a retreat-style destination. Over the years, it has hosted notable entertainers, including Ella Fitzgerald and members of The Rat Pack.

Located in the Lake Mohawk village, the restaurant is part of a lakeside setting known for its European-inspired architecture and atmosphere.

Owner Keith Holmes, who has spent decades in the restaurant industry, said the goal has been to maintain a consistent presence while adapting to changing customer expectations.

Recent renovations, designed by Suzanne Perez, updated multiple dining areas while preserving the building’s historic character. The redesign includes refreshed dining rooms for both small gatherings and larger events, as well as a new lounge space for more intimate occasions.

Seasonal menu updates complement the changes, with an emphasis on wood-grilled dishes and classic offerings.

Holmes said the restaurant continues to focus on serving as a gathering place for the community, hosting everything from casual meals to special celebrations.

“It’s all about bringing our community together,” he said.