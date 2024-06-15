Stoll makes partner at law firm

The Askin & Hooker law firm in Sparta said Kelly Stoll has achieved partner status.

She joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2018 in the personal injury, environmental, estate and commercial litigation practice areas. Since then, she has also developed a practice in estate planning.

”Being named partner at Askin & Hooker is a true honor,” Stoll said. “Working with such exceptional attorneys and staff has empowered me to expand my practice area.

“I’m especially proud to do so in a local practice that allows me to become more involved in my own community.”

Previously, Stoll was named one of the National Trial Lawyers Association’s Top 40 Under 40 attorneys and the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys’ Top 10 Under 40. She is a Super Lawyers rising star and one of the National Academy of Personal Injury Lawyers’ Top 10 Under 40 in North Jersey.

She has devoted her legal career to personal injury cases.

”Kelly is an invaluable asset to our firm,” said Todd Hooker. “We are enthusiastic about continuing our partnership as we expand our firm.”

Stoll received her undergraduate degree from Fordham University and graduated cum laude from Rutgers Law-Newark, where she served as managing editor of the Rutgers Law Review.

Upon graduation, she was acknowledged as a Myron S. Harkavy Scholar for Excellence in Trial Advocacy and is a member of the prestigious Order of the Coif, a national honor society.

Licensed to practice law in New York and New Jersey and admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Federal District of New Jersey, she has served as a barrister for the Brennan Vanderbilt Innes of Court, a member of the New Jersey Association for Justice, a trustee for the Rutgers School of Law Alumni Association and as vice president of the Jackson Chapter of Phi Alpha Delta.

She is also a member of the Sussex County Bar Association and the New Jersey Bar Association.

”Kelly’s enthusiasm for our role in the community is remarkable,” said William Askin. “She wholeheartedly shares our vision for the growth of Askin & Hooker, and we are privileged to welcome her as a partner in the firm.”

Stoll, a Sussex County native and Wallkill Valley Regional High School graduate, lives in Lake Stockholm, Hardyston, with her husband, three children and dog.