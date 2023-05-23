Stunning Colonial is move-in ready

Do you want your cake and do you want to eat it too?

Then this four-bedroom, three-bath, stunning, young Colonial could be for you.

A double-door front entrance invites you into a two-story vestibule and a grand open staircase.

The open floor plan on the first level features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and the spotless centrally located kitchen is truly the heart of the home.

Adjoining the kitchen is a spacious family room with a super convenient natural gas fireplace.

Off the kitchen are sliders that lead to the deck and a pristine, level park-like backyard.

The second level’s four bedrooms welcome the entire family and the primary suite boasts vaulted ceilings in both the bedroom and the bath.

The finished basement could allow for a rec. room, home office or gym, an art studio or any combination of those.

Move-in ready and ready to enjoy Lake Mohawk, so what are you waiting for?