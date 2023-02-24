Summer’s coming: Lake home ready and waiting

Wouldn’t it be great to live near Lake Mohawk this summer?

Swimming, water skiing, fishing, boating and kayaking, then ambling home to your four-bedroom, 2½-bath colonial located on a private cul-de-sac road.

The neat, well-maintained home is proud to display a classic kitchen and an open living room/dining area with ceiling beams.

An immense family room has a crafted brick fireplace ready for family fun and memories.

Upstairs, everyone in the family gets their own bedroom, all kept cool with an attic fan.

A one-car attached garage helps with storage.

A house length-sized deck reinforces summer fun and entertaining and will surely dazzle with four-season views.

Built in 1963, the home is well-constructed but is waiting for a new owner’s vision and personal touches.

With great schools, lake beaches and boardwalk, the sign in the kitchen is correct, “Life is better at the lake.”