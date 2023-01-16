Tax firm adds three locations

Local tax and financial planning firm Wealthspring Financial Partners has acquired three new office locations from Nisivoccia Wealth Advisors in New York City and Flemington and Ewing, N.J.

Wealthspring Financial Partners bridges the gap between tax advice and wealth management, offering a comprehensive approach to financial management.

Through this acquisition, Wealthspring will continue to expand its regional presence.

“We value our partnership with Nisivoccia Wealth Advisors, and we’re dedicated to growing Wealthspring in ways that allow us to serve our clients best,” said Damien Paumi, a wealth management adviser at Wealthspring.

“We’re confident that this expansion to New York, Flemington and Ewing will ensure our clients continue to have access to deep wealth management and tax expertise.”

The firm also has offices in Sparta, Flanders and Parsippany.

The New York office, at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, will be led by Berge Avedisian, a wealth management adviser at Wealthspring. He has been a tax professional for more than 40 years and specializes in trust and estate accounting, planning and administration.

The Ewing office, at 32 West Upper Ferry Road, will be led by Mary Anne Bohlinger, a certified public accountant and certified financial planner at Wealthspring. With 40 years of experience, she advises small-business owners and assists individuals for life’s transitions, such as unemployment, retirement, divorce or death.

The Flemington office, at 111 Route 31, will be led by Bruce Hesse, a certified public accountant and personal financial specialist. He has been a finance and tax professional for more than 30 years and has an extensive background in restricted stock units, stock options, CECs and their tax consequences for retirement planning.

Wealthspring was founded in Mount Arlington in 2021. It traces its roots to Nisivoccia LLP, a top-25 certified public accounting and wealth management firm founded more than 50 years ago.