The epitome of home ownership

In the desirable Alpine section of Sparta, this home has been lovingly upgraded and maintained by its original owner for 40 years.

The completely renovated kitchen boasts a pull-out pantry, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinetry and granite countertops.

With beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, the living room has a large bay window while the dining room provides sliders to the rear deck.

Three main floor bedrooms including the primary bedroom with ensuite half bath are conveniently located while the lower level houses the fourth bedroom/office. Also on the lower level are a spacious family room with fireplace and the laundry/utility room.

Outside boasts a fenced yard, koi pond and waterfall and perennial garden. Bask in the numerous upgrades like Pella windows, a new driveway and furnace, an EV charger and whole house generator.

Welcome home to nothing but the very finest.