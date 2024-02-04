Truly charming and tastefully updated

This expanded ranch is absolutely gorgeous, possesses top-notch upgrades, and is in an amazing and convenient location close to Lake Mohawk.

The grand kitchen boasts custom maple cabinetry, heated floors, a farmhouse sink and quartzite countertops installed in December.

An oversized two-car garage has access off the kitchen.

Hardwood floors grace the main level, which includes the living room with lime-washed brick fireplace; the dining room; three generously sized bedrooms; and a full bathroom.

An enormous basement holds endless possibilities and already has a half-bath.

Added upgrades are new covered gutters and central air in 2021 and a new roof in 2018.

Come home to the very best.