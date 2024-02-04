Truly charming and tastefully updated

x
| 04 Feb 2024 | 06:57
This expanded ranch is absolutely gorgeous, possesses top-notch upgrades, and is in an amazing and convenient location close to Lake Mohawk.

The grand kitchen boasts custom maple cabinetry, heated floors, a farmhouse sink and quartzite countertops installed in December.

An oversized two-car garage has access off the kitchen.

Hardwood floors grace the main level, which includes the living room with lime-washed brick fireplace; the dining room; three generously sized bedrooms; and a full bathroom.

An enormous basement holds endless possibilities and already has a half-bath.

Added upgrades are new covered gutters and central air in 2021 and a new roof in 2018.

Come home to the very best.

Address: 23 Birch Tree Lane, Sparta
Price: $529,000
Taxes: $10,754
Agents: Kristin List and Marisa Daggett, Coronato Realty Group
Kristin’s cell: 973-670-2078
Marisa’s cell: 973-903-6735