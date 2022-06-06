Updated dream home just sold

Another stunner of a home is going, going, gone! After just 26 days on the market, this four-bedroom, three-bath home has been quickly snatched off the market and sold. This breathtaking property has a lot to offer its new owner. Manicured grounds greet you upon arrival in this move-in ready home, offering up an abundance of updates and extras.

Among the features here are a newer kitchen complete with granite counters, wine cooler, built-in pantry, double-wall ovens, custom refrigerator/freezer, new tile flooring, casual eating area and sliders leading to the morning deck. The main level also includes a dining room and living room. There’s a primary suite with full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a main full bath. Beautiful sliders let you walk out to a new deck overlooking a private back yard with inground pool.

The finished walkout lower level adds living space with a fourth bedroom, a third full bath, home office, recreation room with wood burning stove fireplace, laundry room and so much more! This home includes cathedral ceilings, central air, new roof (2018), new driveway (2012), and a two-car oversized garage. The three-bedroom septic is town verified. Here you also get a prime location with very easy access to schools, Rt. 15, and Sparta Town Center.

Come and find a stunner of a home just like this one. Contact Karin Meyer for an appointment so you can finally snatch up your own dream home. Call 973-729-2700, ext. 3979 and get ready to find your new home.