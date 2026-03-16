Volunteer event will remove tree tubes at Memory Park floodplain site

HomeGround Realty Executives founders Jeannette Burke and Julie Fox are partnering with the Wallkill River Watershed Management Group to host a volunteer cleanup aimed at removing plastic tree tubes from floodplain reforestation sites in Newton.

The event will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 24 at Memory Park. Volunteers will help remove protective plastic tubes placed around young saplings during early reforestation efforts. Organizers said the tubes must be removed once trees are established to prevent plastic from breaking down into microplastics and to allow natural tree growth.

Removing the tubes also supports the health of the floodplain ecosystem and helps protect the nearby Wallkill River watershed. Floodplain forests help absorb floodwaters, filter pollutants, stabilize soil and provide wildlife habitat.

“Protecting our local environment is really about protecting the communities we live and work in,” Burke said. “By working together on projects like this, we can make a tangible difference in the health of our watershed.”

Fox said the event is open to anyone interested in outdoor community service.

“We’re excited to partner with the Wallkill River Watershed Management Group and invite anyone who enjoys being outdoors to come lend a hand,” she said. “Even a couple of hours can make a big impact.”

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and outdoor clothing suitable for uneven terrain. Registration is available by phone through Burke at 973-670-1960.