Weichert’s Sparta office recognized for success

Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Sparta office has been recognized for industry success at the regional level in October.

The Sparta office, which is managed by Andrew Milling, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions and the most listings, revenue units and sales in the Weichert sales region for the month. The region is comprised of locations throughout Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Union counties.

Milling recognized the highest-achieving sales associates at the office level for October. Brenda Zabriskie had the most revenue, Dawn Corbo had the highest dollar volume and Duffy Brennan logged the most listings. Among teams in the office, Team Tremain had the most revenue.

They can be reached in Weichert’s Sparta office at 92 Woodport Road, or call (973) 729-2700 for more information.