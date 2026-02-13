Weichert Sparta agents earn regional, office sales honors

A top-producing sales associate and a sales team from the Sparta office of Weichert, Realtors earned regional recognition in January for their performance, the company announced.

Mark Van Winkle shared top regional honors for the most revenue units in the Weichert sales region. Team Tremain shared top honors among teams for securing the most new listings.

The region includes offices throughout northern and central New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania.

At the office level, Branch Vice President Andrew Milling recognized January’s highest-achieving associates. Duffy Brennan recorded the highest dollar volume, while Van Winkle had the most sales. Christine Bond secured the most new listings.

Team Tremain was named Team of the Month for posting the highest dollar volume and the most sales and listings.