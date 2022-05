Need internet access, but not sure where to turn? The Sussex County Library has you covered. The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) recently announced that library cardholders will now be able to check out Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots. They can be checked out together or separately for an initial loan of up to two weeks, and up to three renewals if no other borrower is waiting.

According to SCLS, the Chromebooks run on the Chrome OS operating system and run the Google suite of productivity tools, such as Docs, Sheets and Slides, which can be accessed from any device with an internet connection and a Google account, so no personal information remains on the Chromebook when you’re done with it.

The WiFi hotspots provide unlimited data and can support up to 10 tablets, phones or other mobile devices, perfect for a family who wants to stay connected on vacation, or for anyone living in areas with limited internet access.

“Thanks to a grant from the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund we are able to help fill the technology gap for people with limited or no internet access,” stated Library Director Will Porter. “Before the pandemic the SCLS hosted over 45,000 computer sessions a year. Limiting access to our public computers during COVID highlighted how important the libraries are to bridging the digital divide for so many Sussex County residents. While we are now completely open, with public computing and free Wi-Fi available 6 days/week, the ability to ‘check out the internet’ allows our borrowers to more fully explore the digital world and work on bigger projects outside of our open hours.”

Chromebooks and hotspots are available for checkout to all SCLS cardholders, though minors will also need a parent or guardian signature on the lending form. A free library card is available to anyone who lives, works, goes to school or owns property in Sussex County (except Sparta). To learn more about this program and everything else the SCLS has to offer, stop by your local branch or go to sussexcountylibrary.org.