County GOP neutral in primary race for governor

POLITICS. Sussex County Democratic Committee holds nominating convention Saturday.

Newton /
| 25 Feb 2025 | 12:17
    A Lincoln impersonator attends the Sussex County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sparta. Abraham Lincoln was a leader of the Republican Party, which formed in the 1850s, and the first party member to be elected president. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    A Lincoln impersonator speaks at the Sussex County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Brunch at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.
    Mary Jo Guinchard, Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District last November, and Joseph Labarbera, chairman of the Sussex County Republican Committee.
    Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee.
    Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7.
    From left, state Sen. Parker Space, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort and Frankford Township Mayor Dave Silverthorne, who is a candidate for the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners.
    State Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia with Carl Paladino.
    Matthew Mahoney, executive vice president of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
    At right is Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada.
    Anthony Alfano, treasurer of the Sussex County Republican Committee.
    Father Philip-Michael Tangorra of Queen of Peace Church in Branchville.
    George King of the St. Columcille United Gaelic Pipe Band of Kearny.
    A Lincoln impersonator attends the Sussex County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sparta.
Federal, state and local officials joined fellow Republicans at the Sussex County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln Day Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 22.

But there were no GOP gubernatorial candidates at the event, held at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.

Committee chairman Joseph Labarbera said the county committee traditionally does not endorse a candidate for governor before a contested primary.

After the nominee is chosen June 10, county Republicans will work hard to elect him or her, he said.

A number of candidates have filed to run in the GOP primary. The leading ones are former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who ran against Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in 2021; radio talk show host Bill Spadea; state Sen. Jon Bramnick; and Edward Durr, who defeated then-Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, in a race for the Senate in 2021 but lost his bid for re-election two years later.

The Sussex County Democratic Committee will hold its nominating convention Saturday, March 1 at Newton High School, 44 Ryerson Ave.

The convention, which is open to the public, begins at 10 a.m.

Democrats running for governor include Sweeney; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, and Mikie Sherrill, D-11; Newark Mayor Ras Baraka; Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop; and Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, who also is president of the New Jersey Education Association.

