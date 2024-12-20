Holiday concert features special guests

More than 120 people attended the Franklin Band’s annual holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 15 in the Franklin Borough School auditorium.

Also present were Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The concert included selections from “Fantasia;” a march that celebrates the value of having publicly funded town bands called the “Iowa Band Law March” by Karl King; a medley of music from the first two “Home Alone” movies; and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Director Judy Bobiak led the concert, and associate director Sara Lindsay conducted the finale, “Christmas Carol-oke,” in which the band and audience played and sang familiar carols

The concert was free to the audience thanks to goodwill donations from the community.

The band accepts musicians from talented middle schoolers up to senior citizens.

The first rehearsal for 2025 will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Franklin Borough School auditorium.

For information, send email to thefranklinband@gmail.com