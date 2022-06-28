Hopatcong women honored with local and state awards

Three Hopatcong Woman’s Club members were recently honored for their creative talents and resulting projects. Lisa Hirschfeld, Pat Hoferkamp and Ellen Buongiorno each received the gold award for the Highlands District which meant their projects went to the NJSFWC Convention. There, their projects were judged against other gold winners from the state. Hoferkamp won a NJFWC Gold award for her acrylic painting. Hirschfeld won a NJFWC First Prize Award for her crocheted shawl. Buongiorno’s project was a decorated wreath.

The Hopatcong Woman’s Club also recently held an induction ceremony for officers. At its May 18 meeting, held at The Black River Barn in Randolph, seven members were sworn in for two-year terms. Handling the induction ceremony was Highlands District Vice President Lynn Webb. Accompanying her, and handing out colored flowers, each representing something special about the position, was Dorothy Shulman, assistant to the Highlands District vice president.

Officers include co-Presidents Pat Beach and Ellen Buongiorno, first Vice President Ellen Buongiorno, second Vice President Mary-Jeanne Smith, third Vice President Lisa Hirschfeld, Recording Secretary Sylvia Pelham, Corresponding Secretary Mary-Jeanne Smith, Federation Secretary Joyce Fredericks, Financial Secretary Pat Beach, and Treasurer Diane Ottman.

The May luncheon also included the announcement of the following scholarship winners. The Ruth Gates Adult Scholarship, for an individual returning to school to pursue a career, was awarded to Alyssa Fitzwater, a local mother of three with an active-duty military husband. She will be returning to school for a sports medicine degree.

Two high school students each received the Elma Lant Scholarship for furthering their education: Christy Brennan and Ashley Wallis. They each attended the luncheon with a parent. Brennan is going to Caldwell University to major in computer science with the goal of a career in cyber security. Wallis will be attending Montclair State University majoring in music education with a goal of being a high school band director.

The Hopatcong Woman’s Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month from September through May at the Elba Point Beach Club building located at 30 Ithanell Road, Hopatcong, at 10:30 a.m. There is no fee for attending a meeting and all are welcome. Follow the club on Facebook or check out HopatcongWC.webs.com.

To learn more about contributing to any of the club’s causes or joining as a club member, contact Lisa Hirschfeld at 973-479-9228 or e-mail: lisah101@optonline.net.