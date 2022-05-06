Learn How to Trail Run from an Expert

Trail running brings the exhilaration of a cardio workout together with the beauty of nature. But there are a few things to keep in mind before heading out with your running shoes. Author and avid trail runner Don Weise will be presenting an introductory class on this sport at Apshawa Preserve in West Milford (13 Northwood Drive) to give you some tips and basics.

The class will focus on the various equipment and supplies you may need, safety measures such as using proper running form, how to navigate trail maps, and practicing “Leave No Trace” protocols. He will even point out some beginner-friendly trails.

The class is ideal for beginners, but also anyone experienced in road and cross country running who is looking to take things off road and into the woods.

This class will take place Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. This is a free program hosted by the Passaic County Parks & Recreation Department. It is suitable for ages 12 and up, but all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The Apshawa Preserve includes 576 acres of diverse habitats and scenic lookouts. It includes more than five miles of trails designated for hiking, bicycling, horseback riding, and more. The preserve is open from dusk until dawn every day. For more information about Apshawa Preserve visit the following link.

To sign up for this trail-running class, register through the county’s Parks & Recreation page, available here.