12 initiated in ceremony

The Knights of Columbus Marquette Council 588 held its largest initiation ceremony Feb. 23.

Twelve members were initiated in a Charity, Unity, Fraternity ceremony. Those are the three guiding principles of the fraternity, also associated with the first three degrees.

The council supports three parish communities in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Paterson: Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta, Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin and St. Thomas of Aquin Church in Ogdensburg.

The council has supported people, families and partner organizations in Sussex County with financial, material and spiritual resources since 1901.