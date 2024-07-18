18SI Milestones. In education

• Sparta resident Jacob Sledge, who majored in mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, completed a senior thesis required of all graduating seniors as part of the university’s distinctive project-based educational experience. The project, “Design and Fabrication of a Gas Turbine Engine,” was his major qualifying project. Sledge also was named to the spring dean’s list.

• Olivia Enderle of Sparta was among the 43 University of Scranton (Pa.) students inducted into Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biology. For induction, students must have completed at least three biology courses, had a 3.0 or higher grade point average in biology, and be in good academic standing at the university. She is a sophomore majoring in biology at the Jesuit university.

• William Somma of Sparta received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, environmental engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., in December.

• Alan Yeung of Sparta earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering with highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in December.

• Aine Byrne of Sparta enrolled at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

• Austen Frattura of Sparta enrolled at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.

• Laurel Ferguson of Sparta had a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA) during the spring semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Her major is computer science and mathematics.