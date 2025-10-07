2 seeking one Township Council seat

Two candidates are competing for one seat on the Township Council in the Nov. 4 election.

The seat became available after Dan Chiariello resigned in April.

The candidates are Michael Sylvester and Molly Whilesmith.

Sylvester is a former member of the planning and zoning boards.

Whilesmith is a former mayor and councilwoman. She was elected to the council in 2010 and served through 2022, when she did not seek re-election.

MICHAEL SYLVESTER

Why are you running for election to the Township Council?

I am running for office to address the current administration’s failure to make sound, effective decisions - decisions that have led to financial strain and growing consequences for Sparta’s taxpayers.

I am committed to serving as a driver of meaningful change and plan to restore trust, stability and principled leadership in Sparta.

It’s time to prioritize and focus on what truly matters: our people over politics.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Alarming trends must be addressed, including a significant budget deficit (following a previous surplus), increased borrowing, and investments in lawsuits rather than essential community services.

Other areas of concern include the decline in critical contract negotiations, staff retention, unstable and rising municipal taxes, and the lack of focus on attracting and supporting businesses and fostering economic development in Sparta.

A top priority of mine is to bring the focus of our Sparta Township Council back to addressing the issues facing Spartans, rather than those of special interest, personal or political agendas.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I’ve proudly served our township on both the zoning and planning boards for collectively more than a decade and currently serve as regional vice president of a national engineering firm, overseeing several offices in the areas of operations, financial performance and strategic growth.

My experience in service to our community on both of the land use boards, deep understanding of land use, and strong business leadership uniquely position me to bring knowledgeable, effective, accountable and most importantly ethical leadership back to Sparta Township.

Background and qualifications:

I am a resident of Sparta Township for more than 15 years and a proud supporter of our Veterans of Foreign Wars, our servicemen and women across all branches of the military, and our first-responders (Police, EMT, Fire).

I’ve proudly served our township as a member of both the zoning and planning boards and currently represent Sparta as a county committee member.

Additionally, I am an avid outdoorsman and place a very high value on recreational programs and facilities that support our residents of all ages and abilities. To me, this is a quality-of-life cornerstone for our community and something that must be safeguarded at all costs.

MOLLY WHILESMITH

Why are you running for election to the Township Council?

I am running because I wish to help. I have experience serving on the council. I understand Sparta’s history.

The person filling this term needs to hit the ground competently. We have important litigation before the township. We cannot have someone doing “on the job training” to fill a 14-month vacancy.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I will support the township regarding litigation to prevent the mega-warehouse. I am not conflicted in this regard, no matter what my opponent implies. The matter is before various courts and the Planning Board. I am anti-mega-warehouse and anti-the ridiculous traffic it would cause on the already congested Route 15.

2) Nov. 4 also will be a referendum on whether cannabis can be sold within 250 feet of a preschool or school. I will honor the vote of the residents on Nov. 4. Many residents spoke out against this during the hearing. One (nonresident lobbyist) spoke in favor. Smoke shops are ugly and do not fit in Sparta. No judgment. Dispensaries deliver.

3) I will ensure that all unnecessary spending stops and our surplus is restored. While I was on the council, we (the whole council) accumulated a $14 million surplus. Since my departure in 2022, that has evaporated.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

The current council members are well-intentioned but have limited experience. I will bring continuity and steady leadership.

Institutional knowledge needs to be restored. I wish to bridge the gap between the current council members and maintain public decorum.

I have experience. Experience matters. Especially right now.

Background and qualifications:

I have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science.

I wish to re-establish the appropriate relationship among the township manager, council and land use boards to ensure that volunteers can act independently as our form of government intends.