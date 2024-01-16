2 teams qualify for state championship

Seventy teams representing 36 high schools took part in a VEX Regional Robotics Competition on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Sparta High School.

It was the largest competition held in New Jersey this year and the largest one that Sparta has hosted in the past nine years.

The teams competed to win a place in the state championship.

This year’s competition is called “Over Under.”

Six subteams of the Sparta Robotics Team competed, and three of them finished in the top 10 in qualification matches: 5249 B ( I.A.N.) in second place, 5249 S Scrap Metal in eighth and 5249 Z Spare Parts in 10th.

5249 A (D.E.A.N) finished 13th and 5249 X Batmobile finished 33rd.

In tournament play, 5249 Z partnered with 5249 S and were undefeated through the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals. In the battle for tournament champions, they were defeated.

5249 Z also received the Innovation Award and double-qualified for the state championship to be held in March at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The Innovation Award recognizes an effective and well-documented design process for a novel aspect of team’s design.

5249 S also qualified for the state championship.

5249 A (D.E.A.N) made it to the “Round of 16” and 5249 B (I.A.N) made it to quarterfinals.

”Sparta High School, once again, demonstrates its leadership in the advancement of STEM education in the state of New Jersey,” said Mark Meola, head coach and robotics and engineering teacher in Sparta.

”Our students show they are learning by earning top honors in one of the most competitive areas in the world for middle school and high school robotics. I am continually impressed by them.”

Margaret Incantalupo, assistant coach and a computer science teacher at Sparta, said the teams’ performances at the VEX Robotics competition “showcase the dedication, teamwork and innovation of our students.”

“We as coaches are proud to witness the remarkable success achieved through hard work and passion for robotics excellence. We and our team members also very much appreciate the many volunteers who spent hours setting up and breaking down fields, judging and running the concession stand. This event could not have happened without them.”

Yahet Ferrer, a member of the 5249 Z “Spare Parts” subteam, said, “Being part of my robotics team has not only enhanced my engineering skills but also contributed significantly to my personal growth, pushing me to overcome challenges and think critically.

“The challenges we face together in competitions go beyond robotics, it’s not just about building robots; it’s about building resilience and lasting connections with people who also share a passion for robotics and learning.”

Marisa Wilson, science and STEM supervisor at Sparta High School, said, ”We are so proud of all the students who participated in this competition. The technical skills they demonstrated were impressive and cutting-edge, but more importantly the sportsmanship and professionalism of these students is what stood out to me the most.”