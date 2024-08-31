350 new students at SCCC orientation

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) welcomed a record number of new students at its annual New Student Orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

SCCC’s president, Jon Connolly, greeted more than 350 students from every school district in the county as well as nearby counties and other states. They had a complimentary lunch, played games, toured the campus and had the chance to meet their future classmates.

The fall semester began Tuesday, Sept. 3, but late registration continues through Monday, Sept. 9. Several delayed and late-start classes begin in the coming weeks.

For information, go online to sussex.edu/fall