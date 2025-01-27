x
4 sworn in to school board seats

SPARTA. Gagnon and Wood chosen as president and vice president, respectively.

Sparta /
| 27 Jan 2025 | 10:00
    SSB1 From left, Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams, Michelle Hinkle and Roque Martinez are sworn in to seats on the Board of Education at the annual reorganization meeting Jan. 6. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Kaitlin Gagnon
    Chad Wood
    Kaitlin Gagnon, center, is chosen as president of the board for 2025.
    The nine-member school board poses at the reorganization meeting.
    From left, Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams, Michelle Hinkle and Roque Martinez are sworn in to seats on the Board of Education at the annual reorganization meeting Jan. 6.
    4 sworn in to school board seats

Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams, Roque Martinez and Michelle Hinkle were sworn in to seats on the Board of Education at its annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

Serafino, Williams and Martinez, who ran together on a slate in the Nov. 5 election, won three-year terms against three opponents.

Hinkle won a seat with a two-year term in a race with one opponent.

During the meeting, Kaitlin Gagnon was chosen as president of the board for 2025 in a 7-2 vote. Lauren Collier and Leigh McMichael voted no.

Gagnon was nominated by Kurt Morris, who was board president last year. She thanked him for the nomination and for his leadership.

Chad Wood was chosen as vice president in a 7-2 vote. Collier and McMichael voted no.

Both Gagnon and Wood were elected to the board in 2023.

Wood graduated from Sparta High School in June 2023; he was the student representative to the board in the 2022-23 school year.

Serafino also was nominated for board president and vice president.

Superintendent Matthew Beck congratulated the new board members and leaders and thanked Morris for his work as president for the past two years. ”I look forward to working with the entire board.”