4 sworn in to school board seats

Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams, Roque Martinez and Michelle Hinkle were sworn in to seats on the Board of Education at its annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

Serafino, Williams and Martinez, who ran together on a slate in the Nov. 5 election, won three-year terms against three opponents.

Hinkle won a seat with a two-year term in a race with one opponent.

During the meeting, Kaitlin Gagnon was chosen as president of the board for 2025 in a 7-2 vote. Lauren Collier and Leigh McMichael voted no.

Gagnon was nominated by Kurt Morris, who was board president last year. She thanked him for the nomination and for his leadership.

Chad Wood was chosen as vice president in a 7-2 vote. Collier and McMichael voted no.

Both Gagnon and Wood were elected to the board in 2023.

Wood graduated from Sparta High School in June 2023; he was the student representative to the board in the 2022-23 school year.

Serafino also was nominated for board president and vice president.

Superintendent Matthew Beck congratulated the new board members and leaders and thanked Morris for his work as president for the past two years. ”I look forward to working with the entire board.”