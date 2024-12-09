5 robotics teams compete in tournament

Five Sparta High School robotics teams competed at the Invitational VEX VRC High Stakes regional tournament at Millburn High School on Sunday, Dec. 8.

More than 50 teams competed in head-to-head matches as well as skills, such as driver control and autonomous scoring.

The 5249 Z “Mirage” team ranked No. 2 in the tournament, finishing qualifiers with a 4-2 record and ranking fourth in overall skills

The team now is ranked No. 5 in the state.

The 5249 X team finished with a 6-0 record, placing fifth for qualifiers. It qualified for tournament play but was knocked out in the Round of 16.

The 5249 V team finished qualifiers with a 3-3 record and made it to the semifinals before being knocked out. It also ranked ninth for skills.

The 5249 J team finished with a 4-2 record and was knocked out in the Round of 16.

The 5249 S team made it to the semifinals before being knocked out.

The 5249 Z team will be compete Jan, 11 at the Ranney School, and all team will compete Jan. 19 at Cedar Grove High School, Feb. 1 at Colts Neck High School and Feb. 22 at Franklin High School.

The state championships will be March 15 at NJIT.

“Our teams have shown incredible drive this season. They are dedicated to the task of continuous improvement and had one of Sparta High School Robotics best-ever season-openers at Millburn this year. I have every confidence they are going to have an awesome season!” said head coach Mark Meola.