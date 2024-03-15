5 teams compete in state robotics contest

Five teams from Sparta High School competed in the state championships of the VEX Robotics Competition on Saturday, March 9.

Four of the teams made it into the tournament portion of the competition.

5249 A, B and S were knocked out during the Round of 16. 5249 Z went on to the quarterfinals, where it was defeated.

5249 Z is in the top 4 percent for skills worldwide of all 13,765 VEX high school and middle school teams.

“This year, although states was not the outcome we were hoping for, each of Sparta Robotics sub-teams had a great season, earning multiple tournament victories and awards for both innovation and excellence,” said head coach Mark Meola.

”We are very proud of not only the obvious, measurable accomplishment but also in seeing how each of our students has grown. They are all amazing people!”