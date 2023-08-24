5K set for Labor Day

The law firm of Askin & Hooker presents the sixth annual Labor Day 5K on Monday, Sept. 4 at the Lake Mohawk Plaza in Sparta.

The race begins at 9 a.m. with registration from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.

The cost is $30 per person until Saturday, Aug. 26, when the price rises to $35.

The race will benefit the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization focused on improving and preserving lake water quality at Lake Mohawk and the Wallkill River Watershed.

”We believe in stewardship toward our environment, which is why we are so proud of this annual event,” said Bill Askin, a partner in the law firm and president of the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation.

“We are so proud of how much community involvement has grown this event and the money we have raised to benefit the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation.”

Since 2016, the race has raised more than $35,000 for the foundation.

Along with presenting sponsor, Askin & Hooker, other sponsors include Design Management Services, Biondo Investment Advisors, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors, Reliant Title and Settlement Services, CKW Advisors, Techflex, Metrographics, First Hope Bank, ATD Consultants, Eric’s Deli & Catering, Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, Off Shore Marine, Pain Relief Chiropractic, Signs Etc., Lakeland Bank, Sussex County Miners and the Lake Mohawk Country Club.

”We are excited to present another great race that gives back to a local cause. Participants can show off their speed and skills while helping to preserve our Sussex County natural resources,” said Todd Hooker,a partner at Askin & Hooker.

For information and to register, go online to http://www.laborday5k.org